Learning to disagree, and working with customers and employees who have polarized views are lessons that will prepare graduates from the Kellogg School of Management for the real world.

Francesca Cornelli, dean of Kellogg School of Management, told Mint that while attraction towards a master's in business administration (MBA) has not dwindled, what is taught in the classroom has changed to keep pace with the global environment. Edited excerpts:

Is the attraction towards MBA courses dwindling?

No. In fact, the number of applications from students in India for Kellogg's full-time programs increased 11.5% from 2023 (927) to 2024 (1,034). This upward trend has continued into 2025.

What are some of the new courses that you have introduced to help students adapt to changes in their work environment?

One course that is not new but has been a staple for Kellogg students since well before the pandemic is crisis management. How do you communicate with your employees in the middle of a crisis, and not panic? This is important now, but it always has been. In fact, the alumni got back to us during Covid and after to say that what we taught them in the classroom helped. Now, we have added courses on leading with empathy; selling yourself and your ideas; everything an MBA should know about climate change; fintech and society; and for the family business, keeping it all in the family.

In addition to courses, we have the Ryan Institute on Complexity, where our research uses aspects of physics to understand social networking. These insights guide teaching, where students are taught how to use social networks to come up with business ideas like Uber or Air B&B.

Has AI been introduced in the courses yet?

We started teaching AI and analytics six years ago. What we teach is how leaders can best use the scientists on their teams and how to reorganize the team to activate those scientists working with AI. Kellogg is focused on how to bridge AI with the business. We are introducing multiple electives next fall that focus on AI, each coming from a different perspective of business -- finance, accounting, strategy, etc. Another course is human and machine intelligence and leading with networks.

Is the uncertainty in the macroeconomy and changes in governments and businesses worrying students?

Yes, they are nervous. But they understand that investing in themselves in times of uncertainty is the right thing to do. I always tell students, 'we are not just worried about your first job. We are interested about their long-term career'. I tell students that 'we are trying to prepare you for pivot, for having new ideas'. It's about the inflection point and what happens in the long run.

How have the changes in the political environment in the US impacted classrooms?

We launched a Centre of Enlightened Disagreement last year. Professors in social psychology are teaching students on how to work with customers and employees who have polarized views. We build a discourse to show that it is ok to disagree and some from a different background may have a different priority. It is absolutely fine to feel passionate for your side but what is not right is to demonize the other side.