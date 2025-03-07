Education
We prepare graduates for learning to disagree: Kellogg b-school dean Francesca Cornelli
Summary
- Attraction towards MBA has not dwindled, says Kellogg School of Management dean
Learning to disagree, and working with customers and employees who have polarized views are lessons that will prepare graduates from the Kellogg School of Management for the real world.
