What are some of the new courses that you have introduced to help students adapt to changes in their work environment?

One course that is not new but has been a staple for Kellogg students since well before the pandemic is crisis management. How do you communicate with your employees in the middle of a crisis, and not panic? This is important now, but it always has been. In fact, the alumni got back to us during Covid and after to say that what we taught them in the classroom helped. Now, we have added courses on leading with empathy; selling yourself and your ideas; everything an MBA should know about climate change; fintech and society; and for the family business, keeping it all in the family.