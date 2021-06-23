NEW DELHI: Kendriya Vidyalaya has resumed its admission process after a gap of three months. KV Sangathan (KVS), the apex body of the central school chain, will release the Class 1 admission list later on Wednesday, and the second list on 30 June. In case seats are vacant, it will issue a third list on 5 July.

“The admission process for the session 2021-22 started in the 4th week of March 2021. However, due to unprecedented surge in covid-19 cases, the declaration of admission list was postponed," said KVS, the autonomous organisation that functions under the union government’s school education department. Altogether, there are 1,248 Kendriya Vidyalayas in India.

Admission for Class 2 onwards will take place between 24 June and 30 June.

KVS resuming its admission process is an indication of schools reopening, as coronavirus cases have come down significantly in the past one week. However, there is no clarity yet on when physical campuses will resume.

The covid-19 outbreak has led to the closing of educational campuses in mid-March 2020. While some states were reopening schools in a staggered manner in January and February, this year, the second wave forced authorities to shut down schools afresh.

The pandemic has disrupted the education sector significantly for second year in a row and led to the suspension of class 10 and class 12 board exams.

There are over 250 million students pursuing education in around 1.5 million schools in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.