Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA) has announced two free online courses — Blockchain Foundation Program and Ethereum Fundamentals Program in Blockchain technology. Both the courses are online and of one month duration.

Blockchain Foundation Program is designed to provide candidates of any background with a understanding of Blockchain basics and its key components.

The program provides a foundational understanding of how blockchain works and how companies use its potential to solve real business problems. The foundation program tour across the inner workings and mechanics of the blockchain by explaining concepts like decentralization, peer-to-peer networking, smart contract automation, and many more.

Participants will be provided with a digital blockchain-powered certificate signed by KBA co-stamped by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategy Council, (K-DISC).

Registration is open for the November batch. Those interested can visit the officials website — https://kba.ai/ — and enroll for the courses.

The online courses also involve two instructor interactions. People of any educational background including students, graduates and professionals can enroll in both courses. There is no distinction in the discipline of study.

The fundamentals program in Ethereum Blockchain provides a step by step guide to building applications in the Ethereum Blockchain domain. Those who pass with merit are offered a discount of 50% on their advanced learning of the respective subject. To avail the discount, they should apply within 15 days of receiving the certificate and the last date for application is October 30.

KBA is an initiative of the Government of Kerala under the Indian Institute of Information and Technology and Management – Kerala, for offering blockchain training in multiple domains that help professionals march towards their goal.

