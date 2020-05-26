Kerala Board Exams 2020: Students don masks, stick to distancing norms

They underwent thermal screening at entry point and cannot exchange pens and other instruments with others. Those with mild flu-like symptoms would be seated in separate room and a sanitised corridor has been prepared at examination centres for students coming from hotspots and those placed under quarantine. The invigilators wore triple-layer masks and gloves and a team of health officials were present at each centre. "The pending SSLC exams are being conducted from May 26, 27 and 28. The HSE will be from May 27 to 30 and the VHSE will be conducted from May 26 to 30," director of General Education K Jeevan Babu said. The education department has provided masks for the students who reach the exam centres.