Kerala Board Result 2024: Kerala General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said that the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results for the Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board exam results 2024 on May 8, 2024. The SSLC results will be followed by Class 12 board exam results administered by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on May 9, 2024.

Students who appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the academic year 2023-24 can check their results on the official website of pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in once the result links are active.

As per media reports, around 11,000 teachers were deployed to complete the evaluation of answer sheets of SSLC between April 2 to April 20. Similarly, over 25,000 teachers were involved in the evaluation process of higher secondary answer sheets from April 3 to April 24. Now the tabulation work and grace mark entries are being carried out.

Kerala Board Result 2024: Websites to check results

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Board Result 2024: Documents needed to check results

Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like roll number and date of birth

Kerala Board Result 2024: Result Date

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: May 8, 2024

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: May 9, 2024

Kerala Board Result 2024: Step-by-step guide to check the results

Go to the official website of Kerala Examination Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Click the desired links related to the SSLC (Class 10) OR Plus 2 (Class 12) 2024 on the homepage

A new window will open, provide the required login credentials like roll number and DoB

Click on the Submit button

Your desired class result will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details carefully

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

Kerala Board Result 2024: Minimum Passing grade

Students need to score a minimum passing mark of 35% in each subject and overall to pass the examination.

It is important to note that the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) held the SSLC board exams from March 4 to March 25, this year. Similarly, the senior secondary examinations were conducted by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) from March 1 to 26.

As per KPB records, a total of 4,19,120 students were registered for SSLC exams in 2023, of which 4,17,864 students (overall pass percentage of 99.70%) declared pass. Similarly, over 3 lakh 50 thousand students enrolled for plus 2 exams. A pass percentage of 82.95% was recorded for Class 12, which was 0.92% less than in 2022.

