Kerala Board Result 2024: Kerala SSLC, DHSE Plus Two results to be out on May 8 and 9. Details here
Kerala Board Result 2024: Kerala General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said that the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results for the SSLC board exam on May 8, 2024. The SSLC results will be followed by Class 12 results administered by the DHSE on May 9, 2024
Kerala Board Result 2024: Kerala General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said that the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results for the Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board exam results 2024 on May 8, 2024. The SSLC results will be followed by Class 12 board exam results administered by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on May 9, 2024.