Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releases additional textbooks to reintroduce portions deleted by NCERT1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 03:54 PM IST
Kerala CM releases additional textbooks to reintroduce omitted subjects from NCERT, expresses concern over exclusion.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the release of additional textbooks by SCERT (State Council for Educational Research and Training) on Wednesday, August 23, incorporating the topics that were recently deleted from the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) textbooks, reported ANI.