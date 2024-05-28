Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2024 declared at keralaresults.nic.in. How to check

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHES), Kerala has released the results of Class 11. Students who appeared for the Kerala DHSE Plus One exam 2024 can download the Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2024 from the official result websites: prd.kerala.gov.in.

This year, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHES) conducted the Class 11 Board Exams from March 1 to March 26 offline, from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and 2 pm to 4.45 pm.

prd.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

result.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2024: Documents needed to check the results Students need to enter their Roll Number and Date of Birth to check their results

Click on “Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2024" link available on the homepage

A new window will open; enter the required information, such as roll number, date of birth

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

On May 8, 2024, the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) declared the results of the Class 10th Board exam. A total of 71,831 students secured 'A' grades in all subjects in 2024, compared to 68,604 in 2023. The pass percentage stood at 99.69%, compared to 99.70% in 2023, 99.26% in 2022, and 99.47% in 2021. Northern Malappuram recorded the highest number of students with 'A' in all subjects.

