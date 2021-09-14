Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Education >News >Kerala launches new edition of 'Surili Hindi', aims to make Hindi learning easier

Kerala launches new edition of 'Surili Hindi', aims to make Hindi learning easier

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief minister of Kerala
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Livemint

This year, the activities are designed for children from Class 5 to 12. The module includes stories, poems and plays.

In a bid to attract more students to learn Hindi, the Kerala government has launched the new edition of 'Surili Hindi' on Monday.

State Education minister V Sivankutty, who inaugurated the programme, said, "The project is being implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala. The new edition of 'Surili Hindi' will include techniques such as animations, puppetry, and picture transitions to make Hindi learning more attractive for students."

This year, the activities are designed for children from Class 5 to 12. The module includes stories, poems and plays.

The first edition of the 'Surili Hindi' project was launched in the academic year 2016-17 with the objective of improving Hindi learning in all upper primary schools. In the 2018-19 academic year, the project focussed on students from classes 5 to 8.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, more digital content was given impetus for Hindi learning when education switched to online mode.

"Through the 'Surili Hindi 2020' project, digital video content was developed by composing selected poems and distributed to children in classes 5 to 8 through WhatsApp groups of respective grades," said an official. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!