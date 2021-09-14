Kerala launches new edition of 'Surili Hindi', aims to make Hindi learning easier

Kerala launches new edition of 'Surili Hindi', aims to make Hindi learning easier1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
This year, the activities are designed for children from Class 5 to 12. The module includes stories, poems and plays.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This year, the activities are designed for children from Class 5 to 12. The module includes stories, poems and plays.
In a bid to attract more students to learn Hindi, the Kerala government has launched the new edition of 'Surili Hindi' on Monday.
In a bid to attract more students to learn Hindi, the Kerala government has launched the new edition of 'Surili Hindi' on Monday.
State Education minister V Sivankutty, who inaugurated the programme, said, "The project is being implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala. The new edition of 'Surili Hindi' will include techniques such as animations, puppetry, and picture transitions to make Hindi learning more attractive for students."
State Education minister V Sivankutty, who inaugurated the programme, said, "The project is being implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala. The new edition of 'Surili Hindi' will include techniques such as animations, puppetry, and picture transitions to make Hindi learning more attractive for students."
This year, the activities are designed for children from Class 5 to 12. The module includes stories, poems and plays.
The first edition of the 'Surili Hindi' project was launched in the academic year 2016-17 with the objective of improving Hindi learning in all upper primary schools. In the 2018-19 academic year, the project focussed on students from classes 5 to 8.
In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, more digital content was given impetus for Hindi learning when education switched to online mode.
"Through the 'Surili Hindi 2020' project, digital video content was developed by composing selected poems and distributed to children in classes 5 to 8 through WhatsApp groups of respective grades," said an official.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!