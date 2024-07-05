Hello User
Kerala news: Case registered as medical exam question papers go on sale on Telegram. Details here

Kerala news: Case registered as medical exam question papers go on sale on Telegram. Details here

Livemint

  • Case registered by Kerala Cyber Police over sale of FMGE question paper and answer key during NEET-UG controversy.

Case registered by Kerala Cyber Police over sale of FMGE question papers on social media

In the midst of the NEET-UG controversy, the Kerala Cyber Police have registered a case following a social media announcement offering the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) question paper and answer key for sale.

(More details awaited)

