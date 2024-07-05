Kerala news: Case registered as medical exam question papers go on sale on Telegram. Details here
- Case registered by Kerala Cyber Police over sale of FMGE question paper and answer key during NEET-UG controversy.
In the midst of the NEET-UG controversy, the Kerala Cyber Police have registered a case following a social media announcement offering the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) question paper and answer key for sale.
(More details awaited)
