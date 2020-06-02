Kerala rings ‘First Bell’; schools reopen virtually amid covid threat

ERNAKULAM : It was a very different experience for students in Kerala’s Kanjikkuzhi in Alappuzha district when school reopened on Monday after remaining closed for over two months since the lockdown was imposed to check the spread of covid-19. However, the buzz was missing. The familiar sight of their friends was replaced by that of computers and mobile phones to enable them to attend virtual classes.

For 73 students, who did not have android phones, these were purchased by the local panchayat. At Vellukkara in Thrissur district, a big screen was set up in a local library for students who do not have access to the internet.

For 73 students, who did not have android phones, these were purchased by the local panchayat. At Vellukkara in Thrissur district, a big screen was set up in a local library for students who do not have access to the internet.

The classes are streamed on a free, public-run television channel available on cable networks, Direct-To-Home services and over the internet, under the project First Bell, in what could be a sign of how schooling will recast itself in India. The 30-minute videos for Classes I to XII will be telecast in a staggered manner between 8.30am and 5pm, in accordance with a widely publicized schedule. The classes will be re-telecast in the same order on 8 June.

In most parts of the country, students have not returned to their classes on 1 June as usual, with the central government saying that schools and colleges can only reopen after taking stock of the health situation on 1 July.

First Bell, which is being run on a trial basis, expects to reach out to those who lack the IT infrastructure to access virtual classes.

“This one week is a trial. We will assess the shortcomings in this duration. When you introduce something, you won’t have a perfect system. We will take feedback from all stakeholders. Schools, teachers and parents’ bodies, councillors, local government authorities, are asked to trace every student who missed classes and enquire about the equipment they lack. This will be a popular people’s movement," Kerala’s education minister C. Raveendranath said.

As many as 130,000 laptops, 7,000 projectors and 4,545 televisions are to be distributed to help those who do not have access to classes, said Anwar Sadath, chief executive officer, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, the government agency tasked to implement the initiative. The state is trying to create a new normal, said Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac.

