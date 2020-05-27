THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A day after Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations began in Kerala, senior secondary exams also began today. Students were provided with hand sanitisers as they underwent thermal screening before entering the examination centres.

The examination board had also put up the help desks to guide students at the examination centres.

Various examinations are underway in the state in the aftermath of relaxation in lockdown norms. The exams are scheduled to continue until May 30.

"The pending SSLC exams are being conducted from May 26, 27 and 28. The HSE will be from May 27 to 30 and the VHSE will be conducted from May 26 to 30," director of General Education K Jeevan Babu said. The education department has provided masks for the students who reach the exam centres.

The exams are also being conducted at 20 hotspots in Kerala.

The union ministry of home affairs has in the meantime clarified that the ban on opening of educational institutes across India has not been revoked by the government. All schools and colleges are shut in India since mid-March. All pending exams have also been postponed.

