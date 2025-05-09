Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Kerala Board to declare Class 10 result at 3 pm; DIRECT LINK, here's how to check

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is likely to declare the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Class 10th examination results for the academic year 2024–25 today at 3 pm. The results will be officially announced during a press conference, after which students will be able to check their marks online and through official websites and mobile apps.
Following are the official websites to check Kerala SSLC Class 10 result:
kbpe.kerala.gov.in
results.digilocker.kerala.gov.in
sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
results.kerala.gov.in
prd.kerala.gov.in
examresults.kerala.gov.in
2. Tap on the tab for ‘SSLC Results–May 2025’ on the homepage
3. Fill your roll number, register number, and date of birth in the login window
4. Press ‘Submit’
5. Your Kerala 10th Results 2025 will show on screen
6. Find your details in the online marks memo and download it for later purposes
A total of 4,27,021 candidates sat for the Kerala SSLC 10th examination. List of the number of students from different sectors:
Government Sector: 1,42,298 candidates
Government-Aided Schools: 2,55,092 students
Unaided Schools: 29,631 students
Lakshadweep Centres: 447 candidates
Gulf Countries: 682 candidates
The Kerala SSLC 2025 exams were conducted from March 3 to March 26 across 2,980 centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Gulf countries.
The grading system starts from A+ (90–100 marks) to D (below 30 marks). Students can know their percentage by dividing the total marks secured by the number of subjects.
