Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Kerala Board to declare Class 10 result at 3 pm; DIRECT LINK, here's how to check

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is likely to declare the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Class 10th examination results for the academic year 2024–25 today at 3 pm. The results will be officially announced during a press conference, after which students will be able to check their marks online and through official websites and mobile apps.

Advertisement

Where to check Kerala SSLC Class 10 result? Following are the official websites to check Kerala SSLC Class 10 result:

kbpe.kerala.gov.in

results.digilocker.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on Kerala SSLC Class 10 result

How to check Kerala SSLC Class 10 result? Check the official Kerala Board website at keralaresults.nic.in 2. Tap on the tab for ‘SSLC Results–May 2025’ on the homepage

3. Fill your roll number, register number, and date of birth in the login window

4. Press ‘Submit’

5. Your Kerala 10th Results 2025 will show on screen

6. Find your details in the online marks memo and download it for later purposes

How many students appeared for Kerala SSLC Class 10 result? A total of 4,27,021 candidates sat for the Kerala SSLC 10th examination. List of the number of students from different sectors:

Advertisement

Government Sector: 1,42,298 candidates

Government-Aided Schools: 2,55,092 students

Unaided Schools: 29,631 students

Lakshadweep Centres: 447 candidates

Gulf Countries: 682 candidates

Kerala SSLC Class 10 result schedule The Kerala SSLC 2025 exams were conducted from March 3 to March 26 across 2,980 centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Gulf countries.