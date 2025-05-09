Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10 results to be OUT today at 3 PM! Step-by-step guide to check online

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala is scheduled to announce the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam on Friday.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Official websites to check results

Once the results are released, they will be available on the official websites:

-pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

-prd.kerala.gov.in

-sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

-results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Students who do not pass will have the option to take supplementary exams, while those who are not satisfied with their results can apply for rechecking. The board will provide further details about both options after the announcement of the Class 10th results.

Check all the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025 LIVE updates here on Mint!