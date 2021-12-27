Thiruvananthapuram: The annual Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two exams next year will be held from March 31 to April 29 and from March 30 to April 22, 2022, respectively.

The exam dates were announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at a news conference in Thiruvananthapuram today

The IT practical exams of the SSLC would be held between March 10-19 while plus two practical examination would be held from February 21 to March 15. The vocational higher secondary practical exams would be held between February 15-March 15, the minister said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the exams, model tests would be conducted in each stream and it would be held between March 21 and 25 and March 16 and 21 for the SSLC and plus two/VHSC respectively.

