Kerala TET 2022: Exam dates released, how to download admit card, other details

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the dates for registration of Kerala Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2022. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on 4 May and May 5.
Candidates who want to appear for the examination will be able to download the admit card through the official site from 25 April, 2022.
The exam will be conducted on both days in two shifts. The timingof the first shift will be from 10 am till 12.30pm and followed by the second shift which will be from 1.30 pm till 4 pm
How to dowload the admit card:
The applicants need to visit the official site of KTET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.
After that click on Kerala TET 2022 admit card link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.