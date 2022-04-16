Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  Kerala TET 2022: Exam dates released, how to download admit card, other details

Kerala TET 2022: Exam dates released, how to download admit card, other details

Kerala TET 2022: Candidates who want to appear for the examination will be able to download the admit card through the official site from 25 April, 2022
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Livemint

  • Kerala TET 2022: Candidates who want to appear for the examination will be able to download the admit card through the official site from 25 April, 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the dates for registration of Kerala Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2022. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on 4 May and May 5.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the dates for registration of Kerala Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2022. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on 4 May and May 5.

Candidates who want to appear for the examination will be able to download the admit card through the official site from 25 April, 2022.

Candidates who want to appear for the examination will be able to download the admit card through the official site from 25 April, 2022.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The exam will be conducted on both days in two shifts. The timingof the first shift will be from 10 am till 12.30pm and followed by the second shift which will be from 1.30 pm till 4 pm

How to dowload the admit card:

The applicants need to visit the official site of KTET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

After that click on Kerala TET 2022 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.