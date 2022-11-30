Khan Academy India appoints Swati Vasudevan as country director1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 05:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Khan Academy India, a non-profit education organisation, has appointed Swati Vasudevan as Country Director in India. She will oversee India operations and be responsible for driving further growth for Khan Academy in India.