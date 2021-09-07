Kids anxious about going back to school? Here are some signs

Children are already starting the year with more challenging mental-health needs than in years past. Students around the country showed a 30% to 40% uptick in emotional risk over the past year, according to estimates reviewed by Nathaniel von der Embse, co-director of the School Mental Health Collaborative at the University of South Florida, which conducts research with some of the country’s largest school districts. Children who report emotional risk display fewer behaviors that demonstrate emotional coping than those that are considered emotionally healthy, according to Dr. von der Embse.