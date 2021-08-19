The Delhi government on Thursday directed city-based schools to ensure that students who have become orphans or lost a parent after March last year be adjusted in the same school and offered free education.

The direction has been given to private schools running on DDA or government allotted land.

As per Women and Child Development Department, there are nearly 5,500 children who have lost either of their parents ever since the virus hit the national capital. The department has identified 268 children who have been orphaned during the pandemic.

Directorate of Education (DoE) in an official release on Thursday said, all districts are directed to ensure that children who have become orphans or lost a parent after March, 2020 either due to COVID-19 or otherwise, such orphans need due attention to enable them to continue their education in the school

"Such students may be adjusted in the same school, if running on DDA or government allotted land under freeship, with the approval of competent authority, without any draw of lot," it also said.

"Or, such students may be treated as a student studying under Economically Weaker Section Disadvantaged Group category and reimbursement may be paid by the Directorate of Education and after 8th class they may be given admission in any government school," it added.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 14 said that city government would bear the cost of education and upbringing of the children orphaned during the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.