Edtech platform for higher education upGrad has acquired upskilling platform KnowledgeHut to mark its entry into the short-duration course segment, it said on Monday.

The acquisition will also allow upGrad to double down its presence and offerings for the international geographies of North America, West Asia and Southeast Asia. At present, these markets contribute to 65% of KnowledgeHut’s overall revenues.

The majority of courses on upGrad range between six and 24 months. The KnowledgeHut acquisition will allow upGrad to now offer 10- to 100 days long refresher courses to its more than 1 million registered user base.

The edtech platform has been aggressively focusing on its international foray into Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam in Southeast Asia, as well as the UK, West Asia, North Africa and the US, this year. It expects 40% of its revenues to come from international markets over the next two years, the company told Mint earlier.

The current acquisition is part of upGrad’s $250 million corpus, which it recently earmarked for acquisitions to drive its inorganic international growth over the next 7-9 months. The KnowledgeHut deal is estimated to be about $35 million, said persons in the industry who are aware of the development.

KnowledgeHut will continue to work independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary of upGrad, with founder Subramanyam Reddy serving as its chief executive officer (CEO) .

KnowledgeHut helps corporates upskill their employees and provides 200 professional certification courses on its platform across 10 segments of web development, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data science, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. upGrad plans to scale course offerings on KnowledgeHut’s platform to 400 in the coming year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.