Known for student-centric reforms, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar retires as UGC chairperson

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has retired as Chairman of the UGC at 65 after leading transformative reforms in India's higher education since February 2022. His initiatives, including the CUET, aimed at enhancing fairness and accessibility in admissions, leaving a significant impact on the sector.

Livemint
Updated8 Apr 2025, 02:16 PM IST
UCC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
UCC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar (PTI)

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has officially retired from his role as Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) upon reaching the age of 65. Starting his tenure in February 2022, Kumar spearheaded several transformative reforms aimed at reshaping India's higher education landscape.

Also Read: UGC NET Result 2024-25: When will NTA release December session scorecards on ugcnet.nta.ac.in? Here’s what we know

Notably, he played a key role in the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions, enhancing uniformity and fairness in the admission process across universities. His leadership was marked by a strong focus on student-centric reforms, promoting greater accessibility, transparency, and quality within the higher education sector.

UGC) has extended its gratitude to Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar for his impactful tenure as Chairman, noting that his time in office was marked by “unprecedented student-centric reforms and far-reaching institutional changes” within India's higher education system. The UGC also praised Kumar's dedication to academia and his ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds.

As Kumar steps down, the higher education community is reflecting on the lasting impact of his reforms, while also looking ahead to the future direction of the UGC under new leadership.

Also Read: Women’s participation in economy, education, and enterprise seeing steady rise: MoSPI

Born in Mamidala village, Nalgonda district, Telangana, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar's academic journey began with an MS and PhD in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras, followed by post-doctoral research at the University of Waterloo, Canada.

His time in office was marked by unprecedented student-centric reforms and far-reaching institutional changes.
Kumar's dedication to academia and his ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds was commendable.

Before leading the University Grants Commission (UGC), he served as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from 2016 to 2022. Kumar also held esteemed academic and research roles at IIT Delhi, including the NXP Chair Professorship and Coordinator of VLSI Design programs. His career reflects a blend of academic excellence and leadership that shaped India's higher education landscape.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • Kumar’s leadership emphasized uniformity and fairness in university admissions through the CUET.
  • His reforms aimed to enhance accessibility and transparency in higher education.
  • Reflecting on Kumar’s tenure prompts discussions about the future direction of the UGC and its impact on students.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsEducationNewsKnown for student-centric reforms, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar retires as UGC chairperson
MoreLess
First Published:8 Apr 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Education

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.