Known for student-centric reforms, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar retires as UGC chairperson

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has officially retired from his role as Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) upon reaching the age of 65. Starting his tenure in February 2022, Kumar spearheaded several transformative reforms aimed at reshaping India's higher education landscape.

Notably, he played a key role in the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions, enhancing uniformity and fairness in the admission process across universities. His leadership was marked by a strong focus on student-centric reforms, promoting greater accessibility, transparency, and quality within the higher education sector.

UGC) has extended its gratitude to Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar for his impactful tenure as Chairman, noting that his time in office was marked by “unprecedented student-centric reforms and far-reaching institutional changes” within India's higher education system. The UGC also praised Kumar's dedication to academia and his ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds.

As Kumar steps down, the higher education community is reflecting on the lasting impact of his reforms, while also looking ahead to the future direction of the UGC under new leadership.

Born in Mamidala village, Nalgonda district, Telangana, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar's academic journey began with an MS and PhD in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras, followed by post-doctoral research at the University of Waterloo, Canada.

Before leading the University Grants Commission (UGC), he served as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from 2016 to 2022. Kumar also held esteemed academic and research roles at IIT Delhi, including the NXP Chair Professorship and Coordinator of VLSI Design programs. His career reflects a blend of academic excellence and leadership that shaped India's higher education landscape.

(With inputs from agencies)