Cases of suicides have mounted to 20 in Kota, Rajasthan this year. On Thursday, a 17-year-old engineering aspirant died by suicide. It is the third case of suicide among students preparing for competitive exams, mostly JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET ), this month.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, district administration's data showed that on average three suicides by students appear in Kota every month. The data also showed that 20 students have died by killing themselves this year so far.

In the latest incident of suicide case, a 17-year-old student hailed from Bihar. He arrived in Kota six months ago only and was staying in a hostel in Mahaveer Nagar.

According to Shivraj Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Jawahar Nagar police station, the student took extreme steps after his father in the district. His father was staying with him for the past three days.

The SHO has not found any suicide not during the preliminary probe. The body has been sent to the district medical college hospital for an autopsy.

In a similar incident, on 3 August a NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide in Vigyan Nagar.

Kota is the centre of India’s test-prep business, estimated to be worth ₹5,000 crore annually, according to officials in the district administration.

However, every year reports emerge of suicide cases by students but no action has been taken by any government regards the mental health of the aspirants.

According to data available from the district administration, 15 students died by suicide last year, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, 7 in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015.

'PSYCHOLOGICAL TEST'

Yesterday, the Kota district administration said it will conduct psychological tests of coaching students every fortnight in a bid to check the rising cases of suicide by coaching students.

The tests will help in finding out suicidal tendencies among students so that they could be provided with timely counselling.

On 22 June this year, the state police department on June 22 set up a students’ cell, comprising an additional superintendent of police, three inspectors or sub-inspectors or assistant sub-inspectors, and six constables, including female cops, to hold regular interactions and keep a check on aspirants across coaching centres.