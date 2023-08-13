Kota suicide cases: 20 suicides reported among students this year; Third in August1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 08:35 AM IST
20 suicides in Kota, Rajasthan this year, including 3 among students preparing for competitive exams. Psychological tests to be conducted.
Cases of suicides have mounted to 20 in Kota, Rajasthan this year. On Thursday, a 17-year-old engineering aspirant died by suicide. It is the third case of suicide among students preparing for competitive exams, mostly JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), this month.