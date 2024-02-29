 KTET result 2023: Kerala Teacher Eligiblity Test results declared; Here's how to check | Mint
KTET result 2023: Kerala Teacher Eligiblity Test results declared; Here's how to check

The KTET 2023 exam was conducted on 29 December and 30 December. The KTET exam was held in two shifts--from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

KTET result 2023

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the results of the 'Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test' 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the KTET 2023 exam can check their results on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET October result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of KTET- ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on KTET October 2023 result link available on the website

Step 3: Enter log in details and click on submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed, Download it and keep a printout for future needs.

The KTET is conducted to assess the quality of teacher candidates for lower primary, upper primary, and high school classes in the state.

The KTET registration began on 6 November and ended on 17 November last year.

KTET selection criteria:

There could be objective or subjective tests based on the vacancy and management.

During the interview, a candidate's teaching skills, and communication abilities are assessed.

Some positions might require prior teaching experience.

Based on the performance in written tests, and interviews, a merit list is prepared and candidates are ranked on the basis of it.

Published: 29 Feb 2024, 12:28 PM IST
