KTET result 2023: Kerala Teacher Eligiblity Test results declared; Here's how to check
The KTET 2023 exam was conducted on 29 December and 30 December. The KTET exam was held in two shifts--from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the results of the 'Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test' 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the KTET 2023 exam can check their results on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.
