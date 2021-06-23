Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the much-awaited first allotment list for class 1 students today. The list can be checked KVS's official website. The same would also be uploaded on the official websites of individual Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Earlier this month, the Sangathan in an official release announced that the first list would be released on June 23, second on June 30. The third and the final list would be uploaded on July 5.

In the release it had noted, the admission session for the session 2021-22 started in the fourth week of March. However, due to unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases, the declaration of the list of admission was postponed. Now the admission process is being resumed and the revised date is being notified.

As per the release, preference of admission will first be given to those who fall under the Right to Education quota. Then, the students who are from the service priority category.

The KVS also said it will declare the provisional list of selected candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats from July 2 to July 6.

The release also stated that declaration of lists from class 2 onward will happen from tomorrow. The admissions will be scheduled between June 25 and June 30.

In the release, it also said if any of these dates turns out to be a public holiday, then the subsequent day will be considered as the opening or closing date.

