KVS admission 2022-23: Last date for registration is 11 April. Check schedule

KVS admission 2022-23: Last date for registration is 11 April. Check schedule2 min read . 04:12 PM IST
The KVS has activated a portal for class 1, where interested parents and guardians can apply for the academic year 2022-2023
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The KVS has activated a portal for class 1, where interested parents and guardians can apply for the academic year 2022-2023
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the last date for online registrations from 21 March to 11 April.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the last date for online registrations from 21 March to 11 April.
The KVS has activated a portal for class 1, where interested parents and guardians can apply for the academic year 2022-2023.
The KVS has activated a portal for class 1, where interested parents and guardians can apply for the academic year 2022-2023.
“The last date for Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2022-23 has been extended upto 11.04.2022 (Monday) 07:00 pm," read an official notice.
The Sangathan has also released the revised admission schedule for the session 2022-23. The registration process for class 2 and above (except class 11) will be done from 8 to 16 April upto 4 pm.
For class 11, registration for admission can be done within 10 days after the declaration of class 10 results.
Check the full schedule here.
How to apply for KVS admissions 2022-23?
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court had on Wednesday deferred passing an interim order on petitions against the minimum age criteria of six years for admission to class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas in the upcoming academic year.
The court granted 10 days to the Central government and KVS to file their counter affidavit and listed the matter for further consideration on 5 April.
Justice Rekha Palli observed that "prima facie there was something" in the petitions and that the authorities can't bring a change at "the last minute".
The court said that it was not going to interfere with the National Education Policy (NEP) but the manner in which it was to be followed "has to be sorted out".
Central government counsel Apoorv Kurup said that it would be better if the court finally decided the issue before it instead of passing an interim order.
Lawyer Ashok Agarwal, appearing for one of the petitioners, said that certain other central government schools mandate five years, and not six years, as the minimum age for admission to class 1.
Earlier, the court had said that there cannot be two sets of schools – one mandating six years as the minimum age for applying for class 1 and others requiring five years – in the city for the same education.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!