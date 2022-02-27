KVS admission 2022: Registration for class 1 from tomorrow. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

KVS admission 2022: Registration for class 1 admission will start from 10 am on Monday (28th February 2022), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan (KVS) infomred on Sunday. Before that, KVS said, do not register or submit any application as all the applications submitted during testing process before 10 am on 28th February will be removed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If you have already submitted or registered any application during testing process then again register and submit after 10 AM on 28th February," it said.

Last date to submit online application for admission in Standard 1 was 27 Feb 2022. New registrations, application submission or cancellation is not permitted now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parents can check the status of their applications in lotteries to be conducted for various admission categories by clicking on "Check Application Status" from 25 March.

For registrations, applicants can be submitted on - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Once the portal is opened, instructions for filling the form will be displayed. It is mandatory for each first-time user to read these instructions before registering and filling the form. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once a first-time user reads and clicks on the declaration checkbox (certifying that the user has read and understood all instructions) the Proceed button will be enabled. On clicking the Proceed button, the user will be directed to Sign-up/Sign-in page.