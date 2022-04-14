KVS puts on hold admissions under special provisions. Details here

KVS puts on hold admissions under special provisions. Details here1 min read . 14 Apr 2022
- Admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas under special provisions including MPs quota and District Magistrate quota have been put on hold till further orders
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has put on hold the admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas under special provisions including MPs quota and District Magistrate quota till further orders.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi High Court dismissed the appeal challenging the single judge order in the matter related to six-plus years age criteria for admission in schools run by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan (KVS) for the academic year 2022-23.
A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla dismissed the appeal. The bench observed that KVS can decide the age of admission.
"Their decision is mandated by New Education Policy 2020. We are not here to decide what should be the age of admission," the bench said.
The division bench also observed that the petitioner has not challenged the NEP 2020.