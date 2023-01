Applications for the UGC National Eligibility Test 2023 will close today. Candidates looking to apply for the December 2022 session can submit their forms on the University Grants Commission's official website by 5 pm today. The test will be conducted next month.

The exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 10. It determines the eligibility of Indian nationals to become an ‘Assistant Professor' or garner a ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is conducted twice a year.

"The NTA will conduct UGC-NET's December edition for JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professor in 83 subjects in CBT mode. The online applications will be accepted from December 29 to January 17. The exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 10," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said recently.

Applications have to be filled out by 5 pm on Tuesday, and the exam fee can be paid till 11:50 pm on Wednesday. There will also be a correction window available on January 19 and 20 till 11:50 pm. Once applications are submitted, an exam city slip will be generated in the first week of February, followed by the admit card in the second week.

How to apply for UGC NET 2023