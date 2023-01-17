Last date to apply for UGC NET 2023 exam today - All you need to know

Applications for the UGC National Eligibility Test 2023 will close today. Candidates looking to apply for the December 2022 session can submit their forms on the University Grants Commission's official website by 5 pm today. The test will be conducted next month.
The exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 10. It determines the eligibility of Indian nationals to become an ‘Assistant Professor' or garner a ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ in Indian universities and colleges. The exam is conducted twice a year.
"The NTA will conduct UGC-NET's December edition for JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professor in 83 subjects in CBT mode. The online applications will be accepted from December 29 to January 17. The exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 10," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said recently.
Applications have to be filled out by 5 pm on Tuesday, and the exam fee can be paid till 11:50 pm on Wednesday. There will also be a correction window available on January 19 and 20 till 11:50 pm. Once applications are submitted, an exam city slip will be generated in the first week of February, followed by the admit card in the second week.
How to apply for UGC NET 2023
- Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the ‘UGC NET December 2022 application’ link available on the homepage.
- Register for the exam by creating a new account or logging in with your existing credentials.
- Fill out the application form with personal, educational and contact details.
- Upload all required documents and submit the application fees. While the fee for General candidates is ₹1100, those belonging to EWS, or OBC-NCL categories will have to pay ₹550. SC, ST and PwD candidates as well as those belonging to the third gender will have to pay a fee of ₹275.
- Review your application and submit it.
- Download and take a print out of the confirmation page and application for future reference.
