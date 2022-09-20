Legal challenges to student loan forgiveness loom before midterms6 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 07:14 PM IST
GOP lawmakers and conservative groups are laying the groundwork for court battles to block Biden’s executive action
GOP lawmakers and conservative groups are laying the groundwork for court battles to block Biden’s executive action
The Biden administration and Republican opponents of mass student debt cancellation appear headed for a legal confrontation with hundreds of billions of dollars at stake just weeks before the November midterm elections.