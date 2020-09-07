Literacy rate: Kerala tops the chart with 96.2%, Andhra worst performer at 66.4%

NEW DELHI : With 96.2% literacy, Kerala has once again emerged as the most literate state in the country, while Andhra Pradesh featured at the bottom with a rate of 66.4%, showed a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey.

The report on 'Household Social Consumption: Education in India as part of 75th round of National Sample Survey - from July 2017 to June 2018' provides for state-wise detail of literacy rate among the persons aged seven years and above.

According to the study, after Kerala, Delhi has the best literacy rate at 88.7%, followed by Uttarkhand's 87.6%, Himachal Pradesh's 86.6% and Assam's at 85.9%.

On the other hand, Rajasthan is the second worst performer with literacy rate at 69.7%, followed by Bihar at 70.9%, Telangana at 72.8%, Uttar Pradesh at 73% and Madhya Pradesh at 73.7%.

The study has pegged the overall literacy rate in the country at about 77.7%. In rural areas, the literacy rate is 73.5% compared to 87.7% in urban areas of the country.

At all-India level, the male literacy rate is higher at 84.7% compared to 70.3% among women.

The survey showed that the male literacy rate is higher than female literacy rate among all states. In Kerala, the male literacy rate is 97.4% compared to 95.2% among females.

Similarly, the male literacy rate in Delhi stood a 93.7 per cent higher than 82.4 per cent among females.

Even in the worst performing states, there was a considerable gap in male and female literacy rate.

In Andhra Pradesh, male literacy rate is 73.4 per cent, higher than 59.5 per cent among females (of the age of seven year or above).

In Rajasthan, the gap was even wider as male literacy rate stood at 80.8% compared to 57.6% of females.

In Bihar, the male literacy rate was also higher at 79.7% compared to 60.5% of females.

A sample of 64,519 rural households from 8,097 villages and 49,238 urban households from 6,188 blocks was surveyed all-over India.

The report also revealed that nearly 4% of rural households and 23% of urban household possessed computer.

Among persons of age 15-29 years, nearly 24% in rural areas and 56% in urban areas were able to operate a computer.

Nearly 35% of persons of age 15-29 years reported use of internet during the 30 days prior to the date of survey. The proportions were nearly 25% in rural areas and 58% in urban areas.

