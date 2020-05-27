The Central Board of Secondary Education today decided that it will let class 10 and 12 students who travelled to thier homes during lockdown to write pending board examinations from their home states or districts, informed HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. The development comes amid the ongoing fourth phase of lockdown, which was imposed by the government on 25 Macrh, 2020 in order to combat novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Students not required to travel to previous board exam centre if they have moved to different state or district during lockdown," said Pokhriyal.

The HRD Minister also informed that the students will be told in which school they will be permitted to be able to write the exams in the first week of June.

Earlier, the HRD Minisry has announced that CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, would be conducted from July 1 to 15, 2020.

"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," he said.

The board exams will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres.

According to the new guidelines issued by the HRD Ministry, candidates have been asked to carry their own sanitisers to the exam hall in a transparent bottle. Students will cover their nose, mouth with mask or cloth.

CBSE suggested that parents must ensure their ward is not sick, candidates to follow physical-distancing norms.

