M.B.A. applicants, brace for ‘most competitive year ever’

Shelly Heinrich, the associate dean of M.B.A. admissions at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, said the school usually accepted more applications from its third and fourth rounds in years when applications were down. This year, Georgetown could fill most seats after its second round ends in January, she said, because of the higher early-round volume and its more than 50 deferrals from 2020. McDonough enrolled just under 250 new students this past fall and doesn’t expect to increase its class size. Applications to its full-time M.B.A., which can cost nearly $200,000 with two years of living costs and other fees factored in, are up about 29% for the first round of 2021, she said.