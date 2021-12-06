OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  Machine learning becomes most acquired skill in India on Coursera in 2021
Listen to this article

Many sectors are aggressively adopting new-age technologies like machine learning, creating new job opportunities—however, a massive skills gap exists across industries.

According to the Annual Employability Survey by Aspiring Minds, 80% of Indian engineers are not fit for jobs in the knowledge economy. Only 2.5% of them possess technical skills in artificial intelligence (AI) that the industry requires.

As per Future of Jobs 2020 by the World Economic Forum, AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts and data scientists are emerging job roles. Therefore, graduates and professionals are keen to explore the domain and gain specialized skills. ‘Machine Learning’ course by Stanford University is the most popular course on the platform.

Besides machine learning, ‘Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere’ course by Google is also a popular choice among learners to gain skills such as data visualization, data analysis, data cleaning, SQL and data processing.

Indicating the high demand for mental health and psychological well-being, apart from gaining technical skills, learners are enrolling in courses that teach happiness and well-being. The Science of Well-Being and Introduction to Psychology by Yale University are highly popular courses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout