Many sectors are aggressively adopting new-age technologies like machine learning, creating new job opportunities—however, a massive skills gap exists across industries.

According to the Annual Employability Survey by Aspiring Minds, 80% of Indian engineers are not fit for jobs in the knowledge economy. Only 2.5% of them possess technical skills in artificial intelligence (AI) that the industry requires.

As per Future of Jobs 2020 by the World Economic Forum, AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts and data scientists are emerging job roles. Therefore, graduates and professionals are keen to explore the domain and gain specialized skills. ‘Machine Learning’ course by Stanford University is the most popular course on the platform.

Besides machine learning, ‘Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere’ course by Google is also a popular choice among learners to gain skills such as data visualization, data analysis, data cleaning, SQL and data processing.

Indicating the high demand for mental health and psychological well-being, apart from gaining technical skills, learners are enrolling in courses that teach happiness and well-being. The Science of Well-Being and Introduction to Psychology by Yale University are highly popular courses.

