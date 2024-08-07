Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams timetable OUT at mpbse.nic.in. Direct link, how to download schedules

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released Class 10th, 12th board exam schedules. Students who will be appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can download the timetable from the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published7 Aug 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams:The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released Class 10th, 12th board exam schedules. Students who will be appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can download the timetable from the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

According to the MPBSE notification, the board exam of Class 10 and 12 students will begin on February 25, 2025, and the timings for the exam will be from 9 am to 12 noon.

Madhya Pradesh Board: Exam timetable for Class 10 students (regular/private)

According to the notification, the Class 10 board exam will start on February 27, 2025 with Hindi (Subject Code 401) as the first subject, followed by Urdu (Subject Code 508), National Skill Qualification Frame Work (AI), and English (Subject Code 411) on February 28, March 1, March 3 respectively. Sanskrit (Subject Code 512), Mathematics (Subject Code 100), and Social Science (Subject Code 300) exams will be conducted on March 6, March 10 and March 13 respectively. The board exam for Class 10 will end on March 19, 2025, with a Science paper.

Madhya Pradesh Board: Exam timetable for Class 12 students (regular/private)

According to the released exam schedule for Class 12th, the board exam will begin with Hindi (Subject Code 051) on February 25, followed by English (Subject Code 052) on February 28. The Exams of Physics (Subject Code 210), Economics (Subject Code 140), Animal Husbandry, Elements of Science and History of Indian Arts & World Art will be conducted on March 4. The exam for Biotechnology will be conducted on March 5. Geography, Biology, Psychology and Sanskrit exams will be conducted on March 7, 8, 10 and 12, respectively.

The exams for Chemistry, History, and Business Studies will be conducted on March 17, while Sociology, Agriculture, Political Science, and Mathematics will be conducted on March 20, 22, 24, and 25.

