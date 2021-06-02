The government of Madhya Pradesh has decided to follow in the footsteps of the Central Government by announcing the cancellation of the Class 12 Board Exams 2021 in the state, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Much to their relief of the students and parents across the state, the Class 12 Board Exams 2021 now stand cancelled in Madhya Pradesh. The key decision was announced by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.

"Class 12 board examinations in Madhya Pradesh have been cancelled. We can worry about their career later but their lives are most precious right now. We have constituted a committee of ministers who will consult experts and decide on students' evaluation," CM Chouhan has said.

Earlier today, respective boards in Haryana and Gujarat, too, have announced cancellation of the examinations in the states.

Also, the Tamil Nadu government has said that the final decision regarding the conduction or cancellation of the upcoming Class 12 board exams 2021 in the state will be announced in two days.

MP 'Corona curfew' till 15 June

The Madhya Pradesh government had earlier extended the "corona curfew" in all 52 districts of the state till 15 June with some relaxation to start the economic and business activities in the state.

The state will remain under 'corona curfew' from 10 pm every Saturday till 6 am on Monday, as per an official order. There will be a night curfew in the state from 10 pm till 6 am, however where the case of covid-19 is higher, stricter provisions can be imposed by the district authorities.

The crisis management group in the state has allowed starting construction activities in the state and it will be decided by the group to decide on the list of activities that can be done during this period in every district, ward, and block.

However, all kinds of religious, political, and social gatherings will remain banned till 15 June. Also, all kinds of sporting activities, entertainment activities, coaching institutions, and schools will remain totally closed during the period.

Shopping malls, Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, picnic spots, auditoriums, and community centres will also remain totally closed during the period of corona curfew in the state.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,078 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 45 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,81,108 and the toll to 8,112, the state health department said.

A total of 4,120 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,52,693 so far, it said.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 20,303 active Covid-19 cases.

