The Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has decided to defer the semester exams for college students in the state in view of the surging Covid-19 cases.

The exams will now be held in an open-book pattern for the first-year and second-year students pursuing undergraduate courses in May. The final-year students of UG and PG will write their exams in offline mode in June.

"We have decided to conduct an open-book examination for first and second-year students pursuing undergraduate courses, in May. The examination of final year students will be held offline mode (in college), in June," said Mohan Yadav, the Madhya Pradesh higher education minister, on Saturday.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of the state reporting 2,091 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 2,84,265. Nine deaths increased the toll to 3,937, a health official said.

As many as 1,048 people were discharged from hospitals in the same duration, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,68,290, he added.

The positivity rate for the last one week has stood at 6.3%, more than the national average of 4.6%.

Amid a surge, only one out of 52 districts in the state did not report a new case during the day.

Two deaths each were reported from Indore and Jabalpur and one each from Khargone, Sagar, Ujjain, Chhindwara and Sheopur, the official said.

"Indore's caseload rose by 612 to reach 66,569, while that of Bhopal reached 49,029 with the addition of 425 cases. The active caseload in the two cities is 2,718 and 3,195 respectively. With 28,504 samples being examined since Wednesday evening, the number of coronavirus tests in MP crossed 62.70 lakh," he said.

In view of the surge, the state government on Friday decided to impose Sunday lockdown in the cities of Vidisha, Ujjain, Gwalior, Narsinghpur and Saunsar.

The Sunday lockdown is already in force in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Khargone.

