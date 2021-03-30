Subscribe
Home >Education >News >Madhya Pradesh: Schools for students up to class VII to be shut till 15 April amid Covid surge

Madhya Pradesh: Schools for students up to class VII to be shut till 15 April amid Covid surge

Schools in Tamil Nadu shall be closed for classes 9, 10, and 11 from 22 March until further orders.
1 min read . 10:01 PM IST Staff Writer

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to keep all schools in the state up to class VIII shut till April 15 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, an official said.

The order to this effect was issued by the MP School Education Department.

Earlier, on March 4, a decision was taken to shut these schools till March 31.

Directives issued earlier laid down that classes from IX to XII can be conducted from April 1, but consent of parents will be mandatory for the attendance of students.

Madhya Pradesh reported 2,173 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 2,93,179, while the toll rose by 10 and the recovery count by 1,279 during the day, an official said.

The state has so far seen 3,977 deaths and 2,73,168 recoveries, he added.

"Indore's tally rose by 628 to touch 69,028, including 959 deaths, while Bhopal added 497 cases after which its count reached 50,953, including 631 deaths. The active cases in Indore and Bhopal are 3,545 and 4,112 respectively," he added.

With 20,419 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in MP crossed 63.66 lakh.

