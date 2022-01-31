The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools from classes 1 to 12 with 50% capacity from 1 February, reported news agency ANI on Monday.

The state government had on 14 January ordered the closure of schools and hostels for all classes till 31 January in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh had said on Sunday that the decision on reopening schools in the state will be taken after consultation with experts and review of the Covid-19 situation.

A meeting in this regard was held during the day.

The CM, while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state on Saturday, said the infections were coming down in the state, including major cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

“Very few coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals. The decision on opening schools will be taken after considering the Covid-19 situation in other states...experts will be consulted. Schools will be opened only after full deliberation," Chouhan said.

Health officials informed during the meeting that 72 Covid-19 patients were currently admitted on oxygen beds, while 150 were admitted in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the state.

Covid situation state

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,59,439 on Sunday after the addition of 9,305 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 10,616 after nine people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, said the state health department.

The case positivity rate in MP decreased slightly to 11.49% on Sunday from 11.74% recorded the previous day.

The total recovery count reached 8,85,526 after 12,041 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 63,297 active cases.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,784 and 1,936 cases, respectively.

A total of 10,93,13,308 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 38,083 on Sunday.

