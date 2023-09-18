Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Chouhan announces 5% quota in medical colleges for students from govt schools1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 08:29 PM IST
Chouhan claims that ever since admission in medical colleges started through the NEET, children from government schools were not able to become doctors
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that his government will give 5% reservation in medical studies to students from government schools from this year.
