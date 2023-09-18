Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that his government will give 5% reservation in medical studies to students from government schools from this year.

“For the first time in the country, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken a decision to be implemented from this year under which 5 per cent reservation will be given to children from government school in medical studies. Only government school students will be admitted for these seats," the chief minister said.

Chouhan claimed that ever since admission in medical colleges started through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), children from government schools were not able to become doctors.

“Only students from private schools used to clear NEET till now. But two lists will be prepared from now, one for government school students and another for those from private schools," he added.

Chouhan asserted that children from poor backgrounds must also get a chance to move ahead.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement while addressing a programme organised in Jabalpur to mark the martyrdom day of the tribal icons of 1857 uprising King Shankarshah and his son Kunwar Raghunath Shah.

He also announced that the construction of a memorial of tribal queen Durgawati at a cost of ₹100 crore.

The foundation stone laying ceremony of the project will take place on October 5, added Chouhan.