Madhya Pradesh to offer MBBS in Hindi, says state minister1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2022, 07:31 AM IST
He said that Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College will start offering MBBS courses in the Hindi language from this April.
He said that Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College will start offering MBBS courses in the Hindi language from this April.
|
Listen to this article
Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday informed that the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) will now be taught in India's mother tongue, that is, Hindi language, in the state.
He said that Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College will start offering MBBS courses in the Hindi language from this April.
Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Vishwas Sarang said, "MBBS will be taught in Hindi medium. Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College to start offering MBBS course in Hindi from April."
"Various researches have also shown that learning in mother tongue is beneficial and has better results," the Minister added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!