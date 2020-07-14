Madhyamik results 2020: Mamata Banerjee offers best wishes; how to check marks

The West Bengal Board Madhyamik result 2020 for class 10 students will be declared tomorrow. Students will be able to check the results from the official websites wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org. Over 10 lakh students appeared for Madhyamik examination 2020. The examinations were held from February 18 to 27.

“Result of Class 10 exams will be out tomorrow: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee," ANI tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday offered her best wishes to students of Madhyamik examination. “I congratulate those whose results will be announced tomorrow. Some students may not do well. I want to tell them in advance there is no reason to lose hope. They should prepare themselves and appear for the examination again," said the chief minister.

How to check West Bengal Board's class 10 Madhyamik result 2020 online

1) Visit the official websites at wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

2) Click on the link that reads ‘West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020’ on the homepage

3) Enter your roll, number and date of birth in the login page.

4) Click on 'Submit'.

5) Your WBSE 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen. Download and take its print out.

The result of West Bengal Board's class 12 examination will be announced on 17th July.





