Magh Mela 2026: 9 lakh pilgrims take holy dip in Prayagraj; schools up to Class 8 to remain shut until 20 January

In anticipation of a massive gathering of pilgrims for the current Magh Mela, the Prayagraj district administration on Wednesday declared a holiday for all primary and middle schools until 20 January.

Anil Kumar, the District Basic Education Officer, said that this measure was enacted to account for the enormous crowds arriving for Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya, which will likely necessitate significant traffic diversions and hinder local transportation, as reported by news agency PTI.

He clarified that Classes 1 to 8 are set to shut from 16 to 20 January, though educational sessions will transition to online platforms during this interval to maintain academic progress.

The Magh Mela, an annual religious assembly held at the Sangam and along the Ganga banks, draws millions of spiritual seekers from every corner of the nation.

Current government projections suggest over 10 million devotees will participate in the sacred immersion at the Sangam for Makar Sankranti, with attendance expected to peak on 18 January for Mauni Amavasya, a day viewed as the most spiritual bathing date of the festival.

Authorities have stepped up management strategies to oversee the crowds and guarantee the peaceful execution of these major religious rituals, according to senior officials.

9 lakh devotees take holy dip at Magh Mela on Ekadashi Marking the spiritual occasion of Ekadashi on Wednesday, a vast gathering of pilgrims converged at Prayagraj's Sangam Ghat for a ritual immersion during the ongoing Magh Mela. Aerial drone footage from the festival grounds captured thousands of worshippers at the confluence, braving freezing temperatures to perform their sacred ablutions.

Magh Mela Officer Rishi Raj reported that over 9 lakh individuals had already bathed by 6 AM, noting that the full police contingent is currently stationed on-site to manage the crowds.

"Even on the occasion of Ekadashi, many people are taking a bath. By 6 AM, around 9,50,000 people have already taken a bath, and devotees are bathing at all our ghats...Makar Sankranti is tomorrow, but since it's 14 January, people are still coming to bathe today, and our entire police force is deployed on the spot...and monitoring is being done at all places," the officer said.

SP Magh Mela Neeraj Pandey said that around 10,000 police personnel have been deployed and surveillance is ongoing to ensure "a safe snaam."

"Keeping Makar Sankranti in view, the police have made complete arrangements. Around 10,000 police personnel are deployed. 22 PAC, 6 RAF, NDRF, ATS, and civil police personnel are deployed in large numbers. The water police are continuously patrolling... Surveillance is being conducted through drone cameras and CCTV cameras... Full preparations are in place, and everyone is being ensured a safe 'snaan'," the SP told ANI.

The second major bathing event of the Magh Mela, the Makar Sankranti snan, is scheduled for 15 January in Prayagraj. Following the successful Paush Purnima bath, which saw over 31 lakh devotees participate, fair organizers are now finalizing arrangements for the upcoming Makar Sankranti rituals.

