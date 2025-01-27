MAH CET 2025 Registration: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has extended the registration deadline for several entrance exams including MAH CET MBA/MMS, MCA, MEd, M.P.Ed, LLB 3 Yrs. and B.Ed. exams. For those candidates who are yet to register, can now do it from the official website of MAH CET i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New registration deadline date for MAH CET MBA/MMS and MCA MAH-MBA/MMS and MCA entrance exams is held for admission in first year of full time post- graduate degree in MBA/MMS and MCA courses. According to the official notification, the registration date MAH CET MBA/MMS and MCA has been extended from January 25 to January 31.

New registration deadline date for M.Ed, M.P.Ed, LLB 3 Yrs. and B.Ed. exams As per the official notification, the registration for MAH-LLB 3 Yrs. CET- 2025 has been extended from January 28 to February 13. For B.Ed entrance exam, the registration date has been extended from January 20 to February 13. The registration date for MAH-M.Ed. CET- 2025 and MAH-M.P.Ed. CET- 2025 has also been extended from Janaury 26 to February 10.

MAH CET 2025 Registration: Here's how to register Visit the official website of cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on CET (examination) portal for A.Y 2025-26

Sign-in using registered email id and password

Click on ‘CET registration’

Then choose the Technical entrance exam for which you are applying

Fill in all the information and pay the application fee

Take a print of the form or download for future use.

On Successful fee payment, the status of the application form will be updated to ‘Enrolled.’

What is the tentative exam dates for MAH CET MBA/MMS, MCA, MEd, MPEd, LLB 3 Yrs. and B.Ed. entrance exams?