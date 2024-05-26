MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results of SSC or Class 10th Board Results 2024 on Monday, May 27, 2024 at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in.

“मंडळामार्फत मार्च २०२४मध्ये घेण्यात आलेल्या माध्यमिक शालान्त प्रमाणपत्र (इ. १० वी) परीक्षेचा निकाल मंडळाच्या विहित कार्यपध्दतीनुसार जाहीरकरण्यात येत आहे. त्याचा तपशील पुढीलप्रमाणे आहे.

महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळाच्या पुणे, नागपूर, छत्रपती संभाजीनगर, मुंबई, कोल्हापूर, अमरावती, नाशिक, लातूर व कोकण या नऊ विभागीय मंडळांमार्फत मार्च २०२४मध्ये घेण्यात आलेल्या माध्यमिक शालान्त प्रमाणपत्र (इ. १० वी) परीक्षेचा निकाल मंडळाच्या कार्यपध्दतीनुसार अधिकृत संकेतस्थळांवर सोमवार, दिनांक २७/०५/२०२४रोजी दुपारी ०१.०० वाजताऑनलाईन जाहीर करण्यात येत आहे," the MSBSHSE press release in Marathi said.

The MSBSHSE officials will announce the results of Class 10th Board 2024 in a press conference. The board will announce the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, compartment exam and other important details during the press conference.

Soon after the results are announced, the MSBSHSE board will activate the results link on its official website- mahresult.nic.in, so that students can check their results.

MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: Websites to check the results

MSBSHSE official websites:

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mahahssboard.in

Other sources

sscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

results.targetpublications.org

MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: Login Credentials

Students can check their results by entering their login credentials, Roll Number, and Mother’s first name.

MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: How to check the board results

Go to the official website: mahresult.nic.in/ sscresult.mahahssboard.in

Click on the desired activated links ‘MAHA SSC Result 2024’ available on the homepage

Enter your Roll Number and Mother’s first name

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a hardcopy of the scorecard for future reference

MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: via SMS

Open the SMS app on your mobile

Compose a message in the format: MHSSC give space Seat Number

Send the message to 57766

The result will be displayed on your mobile screen

Take a screen-grab, and save it for future reference

MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: Via DigiLocker

Login to the DigiLocker App

Go to the ‘Profile’ page and Sync Aadhar Number

Click on ‘Pull Partner Documents’ button in the left sidebar

The next screen will have two dropdowns

In the first dropdown, select ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’

In the next drop-down, choose Marksheet i.e. SSC Marksheet/ Migration or Passing etc.

Enter your details like Passing Year, Roll Number as mentioned in Admit Card

Click on ‘Get Document’

Maharashtra SSC Digital Marksheet/ Certificate will be downloaded.

Click on “Save to Locker’s" button to save these documents in DigiLocker account

MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: Minimum Passing grade

As per MSBSHSE norms, students are required to score at least 35% marks in theory and practicals to be declared pass in the board exams.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Class 10th Board exam from March 1 to March 26. According to the MSBSHSEP data, over 16 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam 2024 which was conducted in two shifts. The first shift started from 11 am to 2:10 pm, and the second shift started from 3 pm to 5:10 pm.

In 2023, nearly 15,77,256 students registered for the MSBSHSE Class 10 board exam. An impressive 93.83% of students cleared the exam. Girls surpassed their male counterparts with a pass percentage of 95.87%. Konkan emerged as the top-performing district with an impressive pass percentage of 98.11%, while Nagpur recorded the lowest pass percentage.

