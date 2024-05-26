Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC results tomorrow at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in
MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results of SSC or Class 10th Board Results 2024 on Monday, May 27, 2024 at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in.
