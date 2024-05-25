Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE to announce Class 10 results on May 27 at mahresult.nic.in. Key details here
MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Saturday announced the date and time of the release of the SSC or Class 10th Board Results 2024. As per media reports, the MSBSHSE will announce the results of class 10th board exam 2024 on Monday, i.e May 27, 2024 at 11 am.