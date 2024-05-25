Hello User
Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE to announce Class 10 results on May 27 at mahresult.nic.in. Key details here

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE to announce Class 10 results on May 27 at mahresult.nic.in. Key details here

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Saturday announced the date and time of the release of Class 10th Board Results 2024. As per media reports, the MSBSHSE will announce the results on Monday, i.e May 27, 2024 at 11 am

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: Soon after the results are announced, the MSBSHSE board will activate the results link on its official website- mahresult.nic.in, so that students can check their results

MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Saturday announced the date and time of the release of the SSC or Class 10th Board Results 2024. As per media reports, the MSBSHSE will announce the results of class 10th board exam 2024 on Monday, i.e May 27, 2024 at 11 am.

The MSBSHSE officials will announce the results in a press conference. The board will announce the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, compartment exam and other important details during the press conference. Soon after the results are announced, the MSBSHSE board will activate the results link on its official website- mahresult.nic.in, so that students can check their results.

MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: Websites to check the results

MSBSHSE official websites:

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

Other websites:

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahahsc.in

MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: Login Credentials Required

Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like Roll Number, Mother’s first name.

