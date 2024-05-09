Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Update: MSBSHSE likely to be release results tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2024, 11:03 PM IST
Livemint

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Update: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam 2024 by May 10, 2024

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Update: Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like Roll Number, Mother’s first name

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live Update: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exam 2024 very soon. As per media reports, the MSBSHSE is likely to announce the results of both classes by May 10, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results.

Soon after the results are announced, the MSBSHSE board will activate the results link on its official website- mahresult.nic.in, so that students can check their results.

Official websites to check the results:

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

09 May 2024, 11:03:15 PM IST

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: Minimum Passing marks

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: As per MSBSHSE norms, students are required to score at least 35% marks in theory and practicals to be declared pass in the board exams.

09 May 2024, 11:02:05 PM IST

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live:  How to check the board results

Go to the official website: mahresult.nic.in/ mahahsscboard.in

Click on the desired activated links ‘MAHA SSC Result 2024’/ ‘MAHA HSC Result 2024’ available on the homepage

Enter your Roll Number and mother’s first name

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a hardcopy of the scorecard for future reference

09 May 2024, 11:00:09 PM IST

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: Login Credentials

09 May 2024, 10:58:11 PM IST

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live: Official websites to check the results

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

